NASA Spacecraft to Deliver Largest Asteroid Sample Yet

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is set to deliver the largest sample ever collected from an asteroid to Earth on Sunday. After a seven-year mission, the spacecraft will drop off at least a cupful of rubble that it grabbed from the asteroid Bennu. This sample is expected to weigh around 250g (0.5lb) of pebbles and dust, significantly more than the teaspoon or so brought back by Japan from two other asteroids.

This delivery is a significant milestone in space exploration as no other country has successfully retrieved pieces of asteroids. These preserved time capsules from the early solar system hold valuable information about the origins of Earth and life. By studying these asteroid samples, scientists aim to gain insights into the processes that led to the formation of our planet.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft embarked on its $1 billion mission in 2016 and reached Bennu in 2018. It spent two years flying around the asteroid, scouting for the best place to collect samples. In 2020, the spacecraft successfully touched down on Bennu’s surface and used a vacuum to suck up dust and pebbles. Some of the material escaped into space due to a jammed lid, but the remaining samples were secured in a capsule.

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is approximately half a kilometer wide and is believed to be a remnant of a much larger asteroid. Its rugged black surface is covered in boulders, and scientists believe it holds remnants from the formation of the solar system 4.5 billion years ago. It also poses a potential threat to Earth, as it may come close enough to collide with our planet in 2182. The study of Bennu will contribute to our understanding of potential methods to deflect such asteroids if necessary.

Upon its arrival, the sample capsule will be released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and parachute into the Utah desert. It will then be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for analysis. The samples will be handled with strict protocols to avoid contamination and will be studied in a dedicated lab at the center.

In addition to the OSIRIS-REx mission, NASA has two other ongoing asteroid missions. These missions, Psyche and Lucy, will contribute to our understanding of the formation and composition of asteroids. NASA’s ability to retrieve and study these precious asteroid samples allows us to unravel the mysteries of our solar system and the origins of life on Earth.

