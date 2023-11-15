As the joyous festivities of Diwali unfold, NASA has shared an awe-inspiring image that brings a cosmic element to the celebration. The space agency recently unveiled a captivating photograph taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing a cluster of stars aptly named the “celestial festival of lights.” Situated approximately 30,000 light years away from Earth, this stellar congregation casts a spellbinding glow across the universe.

The image, shared by NASA on their X page, serves as a visual treat accompanied by a warm Diwali greeting: “Happy #Diwali to all those who celebrate. @NASAHubble captured a celestial festival of lights – a globular cluster – 30,000 light-years away from Earth, near the dense and dusty center of our own Milky Way galaxy.” The photograph reveals an amalgamation of ancient and recent stars, spanning an astonishing age range from 2 billion to 12 billion years old.

A globular cluster takes center stage in the frame, with a multitude of yellow stars huddled together. They are surrounded by blue and yellow stars, creating a captivating contrast against the backdrop of the deep darkness of space. This celestial masterpiece speaks volumes about the intricate beauty that exists beyond our planet.

The response from the online community has been filled with awe and admiration. One user expressed their amazement, equating the globular cluster to the Milky Way’s very own disco ball. Another hailed the image as a “masterpiece of creation,” appreciating the brilliance behind such celestial marvels.

Diwali, the grand Indian festival, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It is a time when homes are adorned with vibrant lights, celebrating goodness and virtue. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, has been a catalyst in capturing the wonders of the cosmos. With over 47,000 celestial objects already captured, the telescope continues to astound us with its visual clarity. Over its remarkable 30-year lifespan, the telescope has traveled more than 4.4 billion miles, completing over 175 thousand orbits around Earth.

This Diwali, let us revel in the cosmic celebration presented by NASA’s stunning image, reminding us of the boundless beauty that exists beyond our earthly realm.

Galdera arruntak (FAQ)

1. What is the Diwali festival?

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated worldwide. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. During Diwali, homes are adorned with lights and lamps, and families engage in prayers, feasts, and the exchange of gifts.

2. What is a globular cluster?

A globular cluster is a spherical group of stars bound together by gravity. These clusters usually contain hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of stars. They are found in galactic halos and are among the oldest objects in the universe.

3. How far away is the “celestial festival of lights” cluster?

The “celestial festival of lights” cluster, captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, is located approximately 30,000 light years away from Earth. This means that the light we see in the image today began its journey towards us 30,000 years ago.

4. How many celestial objects has the Hubble Space Telescope captured?

As of now, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured over 47,000 celestial objects. This includes galaxies, nebulas, star clusters, and more. The telescope’s powerful instruments and high-resolution capabilities enable scientists to explore the universe in unprecedented detail.

