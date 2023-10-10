The Copperbelt region in Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo has long been known for its significant mineral extraction. In fact, it accounted for 73% of the global cobalt supply in 2022 as reported by the Cobalt Institute. However, the environmental and health impacts caused by intense mining activity in this region have raised concerns.

To address these concerns, researchers from the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) conducted a study to find an alternative method of monitoring the ecological footprint of the mining industry. They discovered that satellites can effectively detect and quantify emissions from mining operations.

The study utilized data from the TROPOspheric Monitoring Instrument (TROPOMI) on the Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor satellite (S-5P). By focusing on nitrogen dioxide emissions, a major component of smog, the researchers were able to identify distinct emission patterns corresponding to individual copper and cobalt mines. These emission levels were strongly correlated with the annual metal production of the mines, demonstrating the satellite’s accuracy in monitoring mining activities on the ground.

The implications of this research go beyond the Copperbelt region. Monitoring mining operations in remote areas can provide insights into the environmental consequences of mining and estimate the growth of such activities. Additionally, monitoring emissions is crucial for understanding the impact on nearby communities and can aid local regulatory agencies in making informed decisions.

While the S-5P satellite provided valuable data, more comprehensive monitoring can be achieved through the use of geostationary satellites that provide hourly updates on emission levels. However, currently, such satellites do not cover Africa or other regions in the global South. Implementing geostationary satellites could revolutionize air quality forecasting and provide vital information for environmental stewardship and sustainable growth.

The study conducted by NCAR was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. This research highlights the potential of satellite monitoring as a powerful tool in understanding and mitigating the environmental impacts of human activities, particularly in regions heavily involved in resource extraction.

