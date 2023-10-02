Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

ISROk Marteren bigarren misioa planifikatzen du Mangalyaan-2-rekin

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 2, 2023
ISROk Marteren bigarren misioa planifikatzen du Mangalyaan-2-rekin

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its second Mars mission, called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2) or Mangalyaan-2. This upcoming mission comes after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and the ongoing mission Aditya-L1. The aim of Mangalyaan-2 is to further explore the red planet and expand our knowledge about its atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust.

Mangalyaan-2 will be equipped with four payloads that will conduct various scientific experiments. The first payload, the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), aims to unravel the mysteries of high-altitude regions of Mars by studying the abundance, spread, and movement of substances there. The second payload, the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, will measure electron density profiles and study the atmosphere of Mars. The third payload, the Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), will focus on studying solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles. Lastly, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will be used to study electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves in the Mars plasma environment.

If the speculations and claims are true, Mangalyaan-2 will be another significant project for ISRO. Additionally, ISRO chief S. Somanath has revealed that India is also planning a space exploration mission to Venus, named Shukrayaan. With these ambitious plans and major missions lined up for the coming years, ISRO continues to bring joy to Indians and make significant contributions to the field of space exploration.

Sources:
– Physical Research Laboratory
– ISRO chief S. Somanath

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zientzia:

Zahartze immunologikoa ulertzea: Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioaren ikuspegiak

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

Duela XNUMX urte: Sailkatutako Misio bat Atlantisen Debut Hegaldiarekin hasten da

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

Ikertzaile australiarrek aurrerapausoak ematen dituzte konkusiorako odol azterketa garatzen

Oct 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Zahartze immunologikoa ulertzea: Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioaren ikuspegiak

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Duela XNUMX urte: Sailkatutako Misio bat Atlantisen Debut Hegaldiarekin hasten da

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Ikertzaile australiarrek aurrerapausoak ematen dituzte konkusiorako odol azterketa garatzen

Oct 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

NASAren Psyche misioa: metal-nukleo aberatsa duen asteroide intrigazkoa arakatzea

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments