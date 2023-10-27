Izenburu berria: Zer espero 2023ko urrian datorren Ilargi-eklipse partzialetik

Celestial enthusiasts around the world can anticipate an enchanting spectacle this month as the second eclipse of October approaches. On Friday, October 28, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible to observers in various parts of the world.

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth aligns itself between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. While lunar eclipses typically occur during a full moon, they do not happen during every full moon.

According to experts at Space.com, the last lunar eclipse of 2023 will commence at 2:01 p.m. EDT (1801 GMT) on October 28. This celestial phenomenon will be observable from all corners of India, particularly around midnight.

The duration of the eclipse is expected to last for roughly one hour and 19 minutes. However, the partial lunar eclipse will not be limited to a specific region. Parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, and even Antarctica will all be able to witness different stages of the eclipse.

This unique event promises to captivate and awe observers across the globe, providing a shared experience for celestial enthusiasts worldwide.

Whether you are in Europe, Asia, Australia, or any other part of the world, you can eagerly anticipate a close-up view of the moon during the partial lunar eclipse.

