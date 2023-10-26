Izenburu berria: 2023an ilargi-eklipse baten misterioak arakatzen

Lunar eclipses have always fascinated people of all ages, evoking a sense of wonder and awe. In 2023, a celestial event known as the Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse will occur, capturing the attention of astronomy enthusiasts worldwide. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon’s surface. This phenomenon can only take place during a full moon, when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Lunar Eclipse, Date and time

The partial lunar eclipse is set to begin on Saturday, October 28, continuing into the early hours of Sunday, October 29. As the Moon falls within the Earth’s penumbra shadow on October 28, it will later enter the darker region known as the umbra.

Chandra Grahan 2023 timing: Will lunar eclipse be seen in India?

Yes, this lunar eclipse will be visible in India and across the Asian continent. According to the American space agency NASA, India offers prime viewing opportunities for this celestial event.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Where else will Lunar Eclipse be visible?

Apart from India, the lunar eclipse will also be visible throughout the Eastern Hemisphere, including areas of Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia. However, observers in the United States of America will not have the chance to witness this spectacle. Some regions of Brazil in South America may experience the eclipse during moonrise.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan 2023 Sutak Kaal Time

The sutak period, considered to last approximately 9 hours, will begin at 04:06 PM on Saturday, October 28, and conclude at 02:22 AM on Sunday, October 29.

Chandra Grahan 2023, Lunar Eclipse: Sharad Purnima tithi, date and time

The Purnima tithi, symbolizing the full moon, will commence at 04:15 AM on Saturday, October 28, and end at 01:52 AM on Sunday, October 29.

Zer da Ilargi-eklipsea?

Lunar eclipses are common celestial events that can be observed from various parts of the Earth. They consist of two main phases: the penumbral eclipse and the umbral eclipse. The penumbral eclipse is the initial stage when the Moon enters the Earth’s penumbral shadow, causing a subtle dimming effect. The umbral eclipse is the more dramatic phase, during which the Moon enters the Earth’s umbral shadow. As it progresses deeper into the shadow, the Moon may darken and take on hues of red, orange, or brown – a phenomenon often referred to as the “blood moon.” This striking coloration is a result of sunlight scattering through Earth’s atmosphere, allowing only longer wavelengths of light to reach and illuminate the Moon.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Is it safe to see the Chandra Grahan?

Unlike solar eclipses that require special eye protection, lunar eclipses are safe to observe with the naked eye. Binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience by providing a closer view. It is worth noting that the appearance and duration of a lunar eclipse may vary from one event to another, depending on the Moon’s position in its orbit and the Earth’s orientation.