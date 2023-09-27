Hodeietan aurkitutako mikroplastikoak, kliman eraginaz

Researchers in Japan have discovered the presence of microplastics in clouds, indicating that these particles are likely impacting the climate in ways that are not yet fully understood. The study, published in Environmental Chemistry Letters, involved collecting water samples from the peaks of Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama and examining their physical and chemical properties using advanced imaging techniques.

The team identified nine different types of polymers and one type of rubber in the airborne microplastics, with sizes ranging from 7.1 to 94.6 micrometers. Each liter of cloud water contained between 6.7 to 13.9 pieces of microplastic. Importantly, they found that these microplastics were hydrophilic, meaning they have a preference for water and can play a significant role in cloud formation and climate systems.

Lead author Hiroshi Okochi of Waseda University warned that if the issue of plastic air pollution is not addressed, it may lead to irreversible and serious environmental damage in the future. Okochi added that when microplastics reach the upper atmosphere and are exposed to sunlight, they degrade and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

Microplastics, which are defined as plastic particles under 5 millimeters, come from various sources such as industrial effluent, textiles, synthetic car tires, and personal care products. They have been found in the deepest parts of the ocean, Arctic sea ice, and even the snows on mountains. However, the mechanisms of their transport, particularly through the air, have remained unclear.

This study provides the first evidence of airborne microplastics in cloud water and highlights the urgent need to address plastic pollution. The impacts of microplastics on human health, such as heart and lung issues, as well as environmental harm, are becoming increasingly clear. More research is needed to fully understand the complexity of microplastic pollution and its effects on climate and ecosystems.

Sources:

– Environmental Chemistry Letters

– Waseda University.