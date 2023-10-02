Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Japoniako Lunar Lander-ek Ilargirako bidaia hasten du

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 2, 2023
Japoniako Lunar Lander-ek Ilargirako bidaia hasten du

A Japanese spacecraft, known as the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), has successfully performed an engine burn to leave Earth’s orbit and commence its mission to the moon. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) made the announcement that SLIM fired its main engine for 39 seconds while flying above the South Atlantic Ocean. If everything goes according to plan, the spacecraft will have its first encounter with the moon on October 4th.

SLIM was launched to Earth’s orbit on September 6th, along with the X-ray telescope, XRISM. The SLIM team spent several weeks ensuring that all the systems on the spacecraft were functioning correctly before initiating the engine burn. XRISM will remain in Earth’s orbit, while SLIM embarks on its long and fuel-efficient journey to the moon.

Although SLIM’s landing attempt is still a few months away, its upcoming lunar swing-by on October 4th is an important milestone in the mission. JAXA officials have estimated that SLIM will likely reach lunar orbit three to four months after launch, with the landing attempt occurring a month or two after that.

If successful, SLIM’s landing will be significant as it aims to touch down within 328 feet of its intended target point inside Shioli, a small crater on the moon’s near side. This precision landing capability opens up possibilities for future missions to explore scientifically intriguing areas on the moon and other celestial bodies.

To date, only the Soviet Union, the United States, China, and India have achieved soft landings on the moon. SLIM’s mission represents another step forward in lunar exploration and serves as a testament to Japan’s growing presence in space exploration.

Sources:
- Japoniako Esplorazio Aeroespazialeko Agentzia (JAXA)
– X (lehen Twitter)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zientzia:

Zahartze immunologikoa ulertzea: Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioaren ikuspegiak

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

Duela XNUMX urte: Sailkatutako Misio bat Atlantisen Debut Hegaldiarekin hasten da

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

Ikertzaile australiarrek aurrerapausoak ematen dituzte konkusiorako odol azterketa garatzen

Oct 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Zahartze immunologikoa ulertzea: Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioaren ikuspegiak

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Duela XNUMX urte: Sailkatutako Misio bat Atlantisen Debut Hegaldiarekin hasten da

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Ikertzaile australiarrek aurrerapausoak ematen dituzte konkusiorako odol azterketa garatzen

Oct 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

NASAren Psyche misioa: metal-nukleo aberatsa duen asteroide intrigazkoa arakatzea

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments