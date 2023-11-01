Artikulu berria: NASAko bi astronauta Espazio-ibilaldi historikorako prestatzen dira

Two NASA astronauts are making final preparations for a groundbreaking spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) to conduct critical maintenance work in low Earth orbit. This milestone event will mark the second time in history that two women venture out together from the space station.

Scheduled to commence at 8:05 am ET on Wednesday, the spacewalk is expected to last approximately six-and-a-half hours. Excitingly, NASA will provide live coverage of the extravehicular activity on various platforms including the NASA YouTube channel, the NASA app, and NASA TV. Additionally, you can tune in through the dedicated broadcast feed.

During this important mission, NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara will undertake several crucial tasks. They will begin by removing an electronics box from a communications antenna on the space station. Further, they will replace one of the 12 trundle-bearing assemblies, which play a vital role in rotating the solar arrays of the ISS to track the Sun as it orbits Earth.

Notably, this spacewalk holds immense significance as it will be the first for both Moghbeli and O’Hara. It also follows the historic precedent set in 2019 when NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir embarked on the first-ever all-woman spacewalk, effectively proving the capabilities and contributions of women in space exploration.

Originally planned for October 12, the spacewalk was delayed due to a coolant leak from a backup radiator on the Russian module. Recent inspection revealed a bubble of residual coolant leaking out during a spacewalk on October 25, causing the Russian astronauts to return to the station. While NASA has not provided an update on the leak, it is hoped that it will not impact the upcoming spacewalk.

Through these extraordinary endeavors, NASA continues to push the boundaries of space exploration while ensuring the maintenance and smooth operation of the ISS. The inspiring efforts of astronauts Moghbeli and O’Hara serve as a testament to the dedication and skill of the entire NASA team.

Galdera arruntak

1. What is a spacewalk?

A spacewalk, also known as an extravehicular activity (EVA), is when an astronaut leaves their spacecraft to conduct tasks and repairs outside in the vacuum of space.

2. What is the International Space Station (ISS)?

The International Space Station (ISS) is a habitable space station in low Earth orbit. It serves as a research laboratory, observatory, and residence for astronauts from various countries.

3. Zenbat iraungo du espazio-ibilaldiak?

The spacewalk is estimated to last around six-and-a-half hours, starting at 8:05 am ET.

4. Where can I watch the live coverage of the spacewalk?

NASA will provide live coverage of the spacewalk on their official YouTube channel, the NASA app, and NASA TV.