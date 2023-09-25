Saharako basamortuaren historia: basamortu lehortik sabana berdeetara

A recent study conducted by researchers from Finland and the UK has shed light on the history of the Sahara desert, revealing that it wasn’t always the vast arid expanse we know today. By reconstructing the periodic transformations of the Sahara over 800,000 years using a new climate model, the team was able to provide insights into the African humid periods and the factors that drove them.

The African humid periods refer to spans of time when the African continent experienced much wetter and greener conditions than it does now. The climate model utilized in the study supported the hypothesis that these periods are influenced by Earth’s orbital precession, which causes variations in the strength of the African Monsoon system and the four seasons. As a result, the Sahara region received more rainfall during these periods.

Furthermore, the research revealed that during ice ages, the wobbles in Earth’s orbit had a minimal effect on the Sahara’s climate, as the presence of large glaciers in higher latitudes counteracted their impact. This finding indicates that the African monsoons were restricted in these colder periods.

Sahararen historia eta bere berdetze garaiak ulertzeak ondorioak ditu klima zientziaz harago. Hezetasun-aldi hauek, gizakiei zein beste espezie batzuei, Sahara zeharkatzeko aukerak eman zizkieten, normalean zeharkatzeko zaila zen eskualdea. Azterketak iradokitzen du aldi berdeago horiek zeresana izan zutela gizateriaren hedapenean.

Ikertzaileek uste dute Ipar Afrikako aldi hezeak zehaztasunez modelatzeko duten gaitasuna lorpen garrantzitsua dela. Giza banaketaren ulermena hobetzeaz gain, Afrikan gure espeziearen bilakaeraren ezagutzan laguntzen du.

Sources: Natura Komunikazioak