Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Harvest Moon liluragarriak zerua argitzen du

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 1, 2023
Harvest Moon liluragarriak zerua argitzen du

The Harvest Moon of September graced the skies on Friday morning, captivating skywatchers with its breathtaking brilliance. As the last supermoon of the year, it reached its peak brightness at 5:58 a.m. ET on September 29. However, its luminosity continued to illuminate the night sky well into Saturday morning, as confirmed by NASA.

The Harvest Moon holds significant value for farmers, especially in the days before electricity. Its arrival provided them with extra time to gather their crops before the threat of the first frost. The full moon’s radiant glow served as a beacon of hope and assistance, allowing farmers to seize the opportunity and ensure the successful harvest of their crops.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is nearer to Earth than usual, resulting in a larger and brighter appearance in the night sky. The distance between the moon and Earth fluctuates due to the elliptical shape of the moon’s orbit. When the moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee, it is referred to as a supermoon.

While the exact definition may vary among astronomers, many consider a supermoon to be a full moon that is within 90% of its perigee. This proximity between the moon and Earth enhances the moon’s visual impact, captivating observers with its magnificence.

The Harvest Moon of September 2023 serves as a reminder of the incredible beauty that the celestial world can offer. Its radiant presence not only captivates skywatchers but also demonstrates the wonders of nature and the interconnectedness between our lives and the cosmos.

Sources:
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zientzia:

Liburutegiak NASAren 65. urteurrena ospatzen du espazioaren inguruko jarduerekin

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

Ikertzaileek ekidnak ugaltze-garaian ahots egin dezaketela aurkitu dute

Oct 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zientzia:

Labako munduei buruzko aurkikuntza berriak

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Liburutegiak NASAren 65. urteurrena ospatzen du espazioaren inguruko jarduerekin

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Ikertzaileek ekidnak ugaltze-garaian ahots egin dezaketela aurkitu dute

Oct 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Labako munduei buruzko aurkikuntza berriak

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Perseverance Mars Rover-ek Dust Devil-en irudiak ateratzen ditu planeta gorrian

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments