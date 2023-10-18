Grafenoaren aurkikuntza berriak: Magnetismo ez-konbentzionala eta Ferro-Valleytricity

Scientists at MIT have made a surprising discovery about the properties of graphene, a single, atom-thin sheet of graphite. They found that when graphene is stacked in five layers in a rhombohedral pattern, it takes on a rare state known as “multiferroic”. In this state, graphene exhibits both unconventional magnetism and an exotic electronic behavior called ferro-valleytricity. This is the first time that this property has been observed in five layers of graphene, and not in fewer layers. The discovery of this property could have important implications for the design of data storage devices for classical and quantum computers, as it could increase storage capacity and decrease energy consumption.

Graphene, consisting of a hexagonal lattice of carbon atoms, is known for its exceptional strength despite its extremely thin structure. In this study, the researchers were interested in exploring whether graphene could display multiferroic behavior, where multiple properties coordinate to exhibit multiple preferred states. Multiferroic materials have the potential to improve the speed and energy cost of hard drives, which currently rely on an energy-consuming and slow process to switch magnetic domains.

The researchers found that a structure of five graphene layers stacked in a rhombohedral pattern can exhibit multiferroic behavior. This structure allows for slow movement of electrons and their effective interaction with other electrons. By carefully exfoliating individual flakes of graphite and identifying those with five layers arranged naturally in a rhombohedral pattern, the researchers were able to study the multiferroic behavior of graphene.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the use of graphene in various electronic applications. By harnessing its unique properties, engineers may be able to develop more efficient and high-capacity data storage devices. The study was published in the journal Nature.

Sources:

1. “Graphene’s Sleeping Superconductivity Awakens” – MIT News

2. “Multiferroic stacking of monolayer graphene materials” – Nature, doi: 10.1038/s41586-019-1377-2