El Niño-ren eredu aldaketak eta Walker Switch Mekanismoaren sarrera

In recent years, El Niño has become increasingly important in climate predictions and the management of global climate variability. El Niño is the warm phase of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO), characterized by the warming of ocean waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific. Conversely, La Niña represents cooling in the same region. These cyclical variations in sea-surface temperatures have a significant impact on weather patterns around the world.

A recent study conducted by the Quaternary Research Group led by Christoph Spötl aimed to understand how El Niño responds to natural influences over long periods. The researchers analyzed cave deposits known as speleothems from southeastern Alaska, which preserved climate records spanning 3,500 years. The findings indicate that the controlling processes of El Niño variability have changed since the 1970s, with man-made climate change now playing a significant role.

In a separate study, the team focused on examining climate shifts in southeastern Alaska over a much longer period of 13,500 years. The speleothems served as invaluable records to investigate the cause of rapid, short-term climate changes during ice ages. Surprisingly, southeastern Alaska exhibited a climate pattern similar to the equatorial Pacific during the end of the last ice age and the Holocene period, challenging the established “bipolar seesaw mechanism.” Instead, the researchers introduced the concept of the “Walker switch,” triggered by changes in solar radiation. This mechanism leads to swift adjustments in sea-surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, ultimately influencing climate patterns in high northern latitudes.

The studies indicate that human activities are now playing a significant role in shaping the patterns of El Niño. Climate change may have crossed a tipping point in the 1970s, leading to a more permanent El Niño pattern. The introduction of the “Walker switch” concept provides an alternative explanation for historical climate variations, highlighting the complex interplay of factors that shape climate dynamics.

The results emphasize the need for ongoing research to deepen our understanding of climate processes. As the Earth’s climate system is dynamic and complex, continued study will be crucial in predicting and managing climate variability on a global scale.

