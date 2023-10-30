New Insight: Dust, the Silent Killer of the Dinosaurs

Computer simulations have long been used to understand the cataclysmic event that wiped out the dinosaurs and reshaped life on Earth 66 million years ago. While researchers have theorized various factors that may have played a role, a recent study by scientists in Belgium suggests that the massive amount of dust generated by the asteroid impact may have been the deadliest culprit.

In their groundbreaking research, published in Nature Geoscience, the Belgian researchers shed light on the “exact killing mechanisms” triggered by the impact and argue that the role of dust has been overlooked. The team ran simulations of the ancient climate, considering measurements of fine particles discovered in North Dakota, where a layer of dust settled after the Chicxulub impact.

The simulations revealed that the dust, with particles similar in size to those found in Dakota, could have lingered in the atmosphere for up to 15 years. Blocking out the sun’s rays, trillions of tonnes of dust may have disrupted photosynthesis for nearly two years and caused a planet-wide cooling of up to 15°C.

Lead researcher Cem Berk Senel from the Royal Observatory of Belgium highlighted the significant impact of the dust, stating that it “most likely drove the last mass extinction event through the disruption of photosynthetic activity.” Geologist and co-author Philippe Claeys further emphasized that silicate dust was the “most efficient blocker of photosynthesis,” effectively rendering the atmosphere opaque to sunlight.

These findings challenge the traditional view that the asteroid impact alone spelled doom for the dinosaurs. While the asteroid caused unfathomable destruction, it was the aftermath—specifically, the dust and debris launched into the atmosphere—that led to the Earth’s dark and cold state for years to come. This atmospheric disruption eventually triggered a prolonged battle for survival, resulting in the extinction of 75% of plant and animal species.

ohiko galderak

Q: What were the previous theories regarding the extinction of the dinosaurs?

Previous theories suggested that soot-spewing wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and massive amounts of sulphur were responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Q: How did the Belgian researchers study the role of dust?

The researchers ran simulations of the ancient climate, incorporating measurements of fine particles recovered from a site in North Dakota where dust from the Chicxulub impact settled.

Q: How long could the dust have remained in the atmosphere?

According to the simulations, dust particles similar in size to those found in Dakota could have persisted in the atmosphere for up to 15 years after the impact.

Q: How did the dust disrupt photosynthesis?

The silicate dust from the impact site served as the most efficient blocker of photosynthesis, rendering the atmosphere opaque to sunlight and hampering plants’ ability to photosynthesize.

Q: What was the ultimate cause of the dinosaurs’ extinction?

While the asteroid impact initiated the devastation, it was the prolonged period of darkness and cold caused by the dust and debris in the atmosphere that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs and 75% of other species.