Txipetan oinarritutako erresonatzaile fotoniko berriek UV argiaren galera baxua lortzen dute

Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in the field of UV photonics by creating chip-based photonic resonators that operate in the ultraviolet (UV) and visible regions of the spectrum with a record low UV light loss. The development of these resonators opens up possibilities for the creation of miniaturized chip-based devices and advancements in fields such as spectroscopic sensing, underwater communication, and quantum information processing.

UV photonics, although less explored compared to telecom and visible photonics, is crucial for accessing certain atomic transitions in quantum computing and exciting specific fluorescent molecules for biochemical sensing. The newly developed resonators establish a foundation for building photonic circuits that operate at UV wavelengths.

The researchers employed alumina thin films to construct the microresonators, utilizing an atomic layer deposition (ALD) process. Alumina, with its high bandgap and transparency to UV photons, proved to be an ideal material for reducing light loss. By carefully optimizing the design and fabrication techniques, the scientists achieved a low loss at UV wavelengths.

The microresonators were produced using an etching process to create a rib waveguide structure, which allowed for light confinement. The researchers conducted simulations to determine the optimal etch depth that would strike a balance between light confinement and minimizing scattering losses.

The team also successfully constructed ring resonators based on their calculations. These ring resonators exhibited exceptional quality factors (Q factors) in the UV and blue bands, indicating reduced light loss. Achieving a high Q factor is essential for precise control over wavelengths and the creation of UV light sources integrated into photonic integrated circuits.

The discovery of chip-based photonic resonators with low UV light loss marks a critical point for UV photonics. The possibilities for applying structures developed for telecom and visible wavelengths, such as frequency combs and injection locking, are now extended to the UV band. With the use of CMOS-compatible alumina, the integration of UV photonics with existing technology becomes more feasible.

The research team is currently focused on advancing the tunability of alumina-based ring resonators across various wavelengths. Their goal is to establish a comprehensive photonic integrated circuit-based UV system with precise wavelength control and modulators.

He, C., et al. “Ultra-high Q alumina optical microresonators in the UV and blue bands.” Optica. doi.org/10.1364/OE.492510.

Source: Optica Publishing Group