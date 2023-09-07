A Challenging Day on the Appalachian Trail

Today was a tough day on the Appalachian Trail for the hiker. Waking up feeling tired and lacking motivation, thoughts of quitting crossed their mind for the first time. Everything felt like a chore, and even singing a modified version of “Everybody Hurts” couldn’t lift their spirits.

The day started with a heavy pack and a steep uphill climb, with grades reaching over 40%. It was slow going, but the hiker found solace in their new Altra shoes, which provided excellent traction on the rocky terrain. They also reflected on their workout routine and discussed plans to incorporate more variety in their physical activity when they return home.

After a steep descent to Carter Notch Hut, the hiker arrived tired and drained. Despite the inviting lake and friendly hut staff, they resisted the temptation to stay for the day and pushed forward. The second half of the day was slightly better, with the steepest climbs behind them. A beautiful sunset from Carter Mountain lifted their spirits, but they still had to resort to night hiking with the help of a headlamp.

Finding a suitable camping spot proved challenging in the dark, but eventually, the hiker found a site with good cell service. Unfortunately, they stepped into a puddle and got their shoes wet. Hoping for dry shoes in the morning, they set up their tent, had dinner, and looked forward to a fresh start the next day.

With only two 4k peaks left in New Hampshire and Maine within reach, the hiker hoped for renewed motivation and energy as they continued their journey on the Appalachian Trail.

