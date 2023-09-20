Supereroale mota berriek atomo bat sortu zuten aldi berean

Researchers from the University of Zurich have made a significant breakthrough in the field of superconductivity by arranging atoms one at a time. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the development of materials and advance quantum computing technologies.

Traditionally, the natural topology of atoms has made it challenging to create new physical effects. However, the scientists at the University of Zurich have successfully designed superconductors by arranging atoms individually, resulting in the creation of new states of matter.

The future of electronics depends on the discovery of unique materials, and this breakthrough offers promising potential for innovation. By overcoming the limitations of naturally occurring materials, the researchers have paved the way for novel states of matter in future electronics and computing technologies.

The discovery of new materials is crucial for the development of future computers. This breakthrough could have significant implications for the design and functionality of computers. From classical electronics to neuromorphic computing and quantum computers, the search for novel physical effects is a driving force behind these advancements.

In their study published in Nature Physics, the researchers from the University of Zurich, in collaboration with physicists from the Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics in Germany, presented a novel approach to superconductivity. They created the required materials atom by atom.

Superconductors are particularly intriguing due to their zero electrical resistance at low temperatures. They are used in many quantum computers for their exceptional interactions with magnetic fields. However, only a small number of superconducting states have been conclusively demonstrated in materials. With this breakthrough, the researchers were able to create two new types of superconductivity.

This breakthrough not only confirms the physicists’ theoretical predictions but also opens up possibilities for exploring new states of matter and their applications in future quantum computers.

