Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Txinak arrakastaz abiarazi du Yaogan Reconnaissance Satelite berria

ByRobert Andrew

Ira 28, 2023
Txinak arrakastaz abiarazi du Yaogan Reconnaissance Satelite berria

China has successfully launched another Yaogan reconnaissance satellite into orbit. The Long March 4C rocket took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. This launch marks the fourth satellite in the Yaogan 33 series.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced the successful launch, which is dedicated to scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief. Yaogan satellites are known for their synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities, enabling the acquisition of detailed images of the Earth’s surface even through clouds and during nighttime. However, specific details about Yaogan 33 (04) have not been disclosed.

This launch closely follows the liftoff of the third Yaogan 33 satellite earlier in the month. Both spacecrafts flew on a Long March 4C rocket from the same launch center. The recent launch was China’s 45th successful launch for the year, after experiencing its first failed launch of 2023 with a Ceres-1 solid rocket operated by Galactic Energy.

Overall, China’s space program continues to progress, with a focus on military reconnaissance and scientific objectives. The successful launch of the Yaogan 33 (04) satellite contributes to the country’s growing capabilities in remote sensing and its efforts in disaster management and agricultural development.

Sources:
– China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
- AEBetako Espazio Indar

(Oharra: URLak kendu dira)

