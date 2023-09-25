The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been facing challenges in establishing communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. These lunar explorers landed in the uncharted lunar southern polar region on August 23 after a 40-day journey through space.

Hainbat saiakera izan arren, ISROk ez du lurreratzeko eta rover-aren seinalerik jaso. Ekipamendua irailaren 2an jarri zuten lo moduan, hasierako zereginak amaitu ostean. Rover-ak 100 metro baino gehiago esploratu zituen ilargi-azalean, eta sufrea, burdina eta oxigenoa bezalako hainbat elementuren presentzia baieztatu zuen. Hala ere, orduz geroztik, ISROk ezin izan du sistema berpiztu.

ISROk lurreratzeko eta rover-ekin harremana ezartzeko ahaleginak jarraituko ditu irailaren 30eko ilargi-ilunarrera arte. Agentziak itxaropentsu jarraitzen du ekipamendua dagoen Shivshakti Point-eko eguzki-irteerak bizirauteko. Hala ere, ziurgabetasuna dago tresnekin kontaktua noiz ezarriko den.

The chances of a revival have always been slim due to the harsh lunar environment during the long night. According to Nilesh M Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre, if the electronics survive the cold temperature, there is a 50-50 percent chance of revival. If not, the mission has already achieved its objectives.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has already made history as it marks India’s first successful soft landing on the lunar South Polar Region. Despite the current silence from the lander and rover, the mission has made significant strides in lunar exploration. ISRO continues its efforts to reestablish communication, and the world awaits the successful revival of these lunar ambassadors.

Sources:

– IndiaToday.in