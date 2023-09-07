Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50: A Portable and Convenient Solar Telescope

ByGabriel Botha

Ira 7, 2023
The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50: A Portable and Convenient Solar Telescope

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 is a solar telescope designed for casual and occasional use. It offers up to 18x magnification, making it ideal for observing sunspots. The telescope comes with a permanent solar filter, ensuring the safety of observers and eliminating the need for additional accessories. It is designed specifically for traveling, with a lightweight tripod and a small backpack included in the kit.

The telescope features a 2-inch/50 mm aperture, a 4-inch/360 mm focal length, and a focal ratio of f/7.2. The non-removable glass solar filter meets safety standard ISO 12312-2, blocking infrared, ultraviolet, and 99.99% of visible sunlight. It provides crisp, blueish-white images of the solar disk with minimal color fringing.

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 includes a 20mm Kellner eyepiece for 18x magnification and a star diagonal for comfortable viewing angles. It uses a basic manual alt-azimuth mount with a panning handle attachment, but the tripod is not very stable in windy conditions. It is recommended to use a sturdier tripod for a steadier view.

Overall, the Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 is a convenient and portable solar telescope for eclipse-chasers and those interested in observing sunspots. Its all-in-one design and ease of setup make it a suitable choice for beginners and children.

Sources: Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 review

Image credit: Jamie Carter

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zientzia:

Scientists Use Camera Hack to Reveal Hidden Regions of Sun’s Atmosphere

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

The Mystery of Gravity: Could Extra Dimensions Explain its Weakness?

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

The Remarkable Findings of India’s Moon Lander and Rover

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Microsoft Releases Xbox 360 Collector Set for Nostalgic Gamers

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Sheldon Menery, Creator of Magic: The Gathering’s Commander Format, Passes Away

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologia

Apple Supports California Senate Bill Requiring Greenhouse Gas Reporting

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologia

How to estimate the trade-in value of your current iPhone before the new iPhone launch

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments