Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Gozatu "Ring of Fire" Eguzki Eklipseaz disko-bola batekin

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 6, 2023
Gozatu "Ring of Fire" Eguzki Eklipseaz disko-bola batekin

A team of astronomers is encouraging people to observe the upcoming partial solar eclipse on October 14 in a unique and entertaining way: with a disco ball. This will be the first time since 2012 that a “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible across most of the Americas. The primary reason for using a disco ball is to protect your vision. Staring directly at the sun, even briefly, can cause severe damage to your eyes.

Although there are traditional safe methods for viewing solar eclipses, such as wearing approved solar glasses or using handheld eclipse projectors like pinhole cameras, the authors of a recent paper suggest that these methods lack flair and crowd appeal. In their paper titled “Why every observatory needs a disco ball,” published in the arXiv preprint database, they argue that a disco ball offers a more engaging and accessible way to observe and understand the physics of a solar eclipse.

Unlike pinhole cameras that project a single image of the eclipse, a disco ball reflects multiple identical eclipse images onto various surfaces simultaneously. This feature makes it an ideal tool for sharing the experience with larger groups or maintaining social distancing. The researchers note that the disco ball can produce recognizable solar disks from a distance of about 2 meters (6.5 feet).

To achieve the best results, place a disco ball near a window with a clear view of the sun. The sunlight will strike the ball’s surface, and each mirrored facet, acting as a pinhole mirror, will reflect an image of the sun’s disk onto nearby surfaces. This method captures the progress of the eclipse just as effectively as a pinhole camera.

So, consider adding a touch of disco style to your solar eclipse viewing experience and engage in a unique way of observing this spectacular celestial event.

Sources:
– “Why every observatory needs a disco ball” – published on arXiv preprint server
– Ez dago URLrik eskuragarri.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zientzia:

Iragankor Optiko Urdin Azkar Argitsu Misteriotsuak

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

Ikerketa berriak Kanpoko Eguzki Sistemak grabitatearen inguruko ikuspegi harrigarriak eduki ditzakeela iradokitzen du

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

Aurrerapen teknologikoak enpresei aro digitalean hazten laguntzen

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Iragankor Optiko Urdin Azkar Argitsu Misteriotsuak

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Ikerketa berriak Kanpoko Eguzki Sistemak grabitatearen inguruko ikuspegi harrigarriak eduki ditzakeela iradokitzen du

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Aurrerapen teknologikoak enpresei aro digitalean hazten laguntzen

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

The Shrinking Planet: Merkurioren aldaketa tektonikoek jarraitzen dute, zientzialariek aurkitu dute

Oct 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments