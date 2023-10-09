Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Cookieen erabilera eta pribatutasun politikak ulertzearen garrantzia

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 9, 2023
It is essential for internet users to have a clear understanding of cookie usage and privacy policies when browsing websites. By accepting cookies, users are allowing the storing of information on their devices which can be processed by websites and their commercial partners. This information includes preferences, device details, and online activity.

By utilizing cookies, websites can enhance site navigation, personalize advertisements, analyze site usage, and assist in marketing efforts. However, it is crucial for users to be aware of how their personal data is being collected, stored, and used.

Users should always take the time to read and comprehend the cookies and privacy policy of a website. These policies provide detailed explanations of how cookies are used, the type of information collected, and who it may be shared with. It is important to understand that by accepting all cookies, users are allowing a broader range of personal data to be collected and potentially shared with commercial partners.

If users have concerns about their privacy or wish to restrict the collection of non-essential cookies, they have the option to amend their cookie settings. By accessing the cookie settings, users can choose to reject non-essential cookies, providing them with more control over the data that is being collected and processed.

It is recommended that users stay informed about their cookie choices and regularly review and update their privacy preferences as needed. By actively managing cookie preferences, users can ensure that they maintain control over their personal data and have a better understanding of how it is being used by websites and their commercial partners.

