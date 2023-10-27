Elementu astunen bilaketari eta haien jatorriari buruzko ikuspegi berriak

For centuries, the scientific community has been fascinated by the quest for new elements. The concept of transforming one element into another was once the dream of alchemists, and now, thanks to advancements in nuclear science, it has become a reality.

In recent decades, scientists from the United States, Germany, and Russia have successfully combined atomic nuclei to create new, superheavy elements. However, these elements are not stable due to their high proton count. The electromagnetic repulsion between protons overwhelms the attractive nuclear force that holds the nucleus together.

There has been long-standing speculation about the existence of an “island of stability” in the periodic table. This theoretical region, predicted to contain elements with around 164 protons, would possess a relatively long half-life or even be stable. Within this island, the attractive nuclear force is thought to balance out the electromagnetic repulsion.

Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have been conducting experiments to weigh superheavy elements, contributing to our understanding of their properties. However, it remains a challenge to create these heavy elements in the lab. To overcome this limitation, researchers are exploring natural processes that could produce these elements and investigating their unique characteristics, such as mass densities.

Calculating the mass density of superheavy elements is crucial in determining their behavior and potential locations. Researchers employ a model that represents an atom of each heavy element as a single, charged cloud, particularly effective for large atoms with a lattice structure like metals. By applying this model, they have calculated the density of elements with 164 protons and others within the island of stability.

Based on their calculations, it is estimated that stable metals with atomic numbers around 164 would have densities between 36 to 68 g/cm3 (21 to 39 oz/in3). However, these calculations make a conservative assumption about the mass of atomic nuclei, suggesting that the actual range could be up to 40% higher.

While superheavy elements may not be found on Earth’s surface due to their tendency to sink into the ground and be eliminated by subduction, they could potentially exist in asteroids. Analogous to how gold and other heavy metals were deposited on Earth’s surface after asteroid collisions, it is plausible that superheavy elements were brought to our planet by asteroids.

Scientists have identified a class of superheavy objects, including asteroids, which could contain these dense elements. Asteroid 33, also known as Polyhymnia, is one such object with a calculated density of 75.3 g/cm3 (43.5 oz/in3). However, measuring the mass and volume of distant asteroids remains challenging.

In a study published in October 2023, the concept of Compact Ultradense Objects (CUDOs) was introduced to describe these dense asteroids. It is proposed that some CUDOs in the solar system might still possess superheavy elements in their cores, while their surfaces appear normal due to the accumulation of normal matter over time.

Astronomical events such as double star mergers have the potential to produce stable superheavy elements in extreme conditions. Some of these elements could remain within asteroids created during these events, remaining packed within these celestial bodies that orbit the solar system for billions of years.

The future holds exciting prospects for the search for superheavy elements and their origins. The European Space Agency’s Gaia mission aims to create a detailed three-dimensional map of the sky, providing researchers with invaluable data on asteroid motion for further analysis. Additionally, space missions are being conducted to collect material from asteroid surfaces and bring them back to Earth for thorough examination.

With each new discovery and research endeavor, scientists inch closer to unraveling the mysteries of these heavy elements, offering a glimpse into the fascinating world of atomic structure and the secrets of the universe.

Galdera arruntak (FAQ)

1. What are superheavy elements?

Superheavy elements are elements with an atomic number greater than those found naturally on Earth. They are synthesized in laboratories by combining atomic nuclei.

2. What is the “island of stability”?

The “island of stability” refers to a theoretical region in the periodic table where superheavy elements could possess stable or long half-lives due to a balance between attractive nuclear forces and electromagnetic repulsion.

3. What are the challenges in creating superheavy elements?

Superheavy elements are challenging to create in the lab because their high proton count results in strong electromagnetic repulsion, making them highly unstable.

4. Could superheavy elements exist in asteroids?

Yes, it is speculated that superheavy elements could exist in asteroids. Similar to how gold and heavy metals were brought to Earth’s surface through asteroid collisions, these elements may have been deposited on our planet through similar events.

5. How are scientists searching for superheavy elements?

Scientists employ various methods such as weighing superheavy elements in experiments, calculating their mass densities, and studying potential natural processes and astronomical events that could produce these elements.

6. What future missions and projects are dedicated to understanding superheavy elements?

The European Space Agency’s Gaia mission aims to provide detailed data on asteroid motion, aiding researchers in identifying asteroids with unusual densities. Space missions are also underway to collect material from asteroid surfaces and analyze it back on Earth.