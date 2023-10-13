Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Bizi ezazu Reginako Eguzki Eklipse Annularra

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 13, 2023
Bizi ezazu Reginako Eguzki Eklipse Annularra

On Saturday morning, North America will witness an annular solar eclipse, and residents of Regina have the perfect opportunity to witness this celestial event. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon comes between the sun and Earth while being at its farthest point from Earth, resulting in the sun not being completely covered.

From Regina, the sun will have a magnitude of 61 percent and a coverage of 51 percent at maximum, according to the Saskatchewan Science Centre. The eclipse is set to occur from 9:20 a.m. to 11:53 a.m. To safely observe the partial eclipse, Regina residents can visit the Saskatchewan Science Centre between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Regina Centre will be present at the Science Centre, providing various types of telescopes and solar glasses for viewers to safely look at the sun. It is essential to use specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing, as looking directly at the sun during an annular solar eclipse can be harmful to the eyes. Alternative methods for viewing the eclipse include using a pinhole projector or an indirect viewing method.

This celestial event is truly a sight to behold, and residents of Regina are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity. Witness the beauty and wonder of the annular solar eclipse while ensuring your safety with proper eye protection or alternative viewing methods. It’s a chance to experience the magic of our universe firsthand.

Sources:
– Saskatchewan Science Centre
– Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Regina Centre

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Zientzia:

Lehen Hezkuntzako irakasle laguntzailea Iktusaren ondorioz hil da Asteburuko tratamendu faltagatik

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

100 ugaztun gehiago distiratsu aurkitu dira, katuak barne

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galactic Encounter

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Lehen Hezkuntzako irakasle laguntzailea Iktusaren ondorioz hil da Asteburuko tratamendu faltagatik

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

100 ugaztun gehiago distiratsu aurkitu dira, katuak barne

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galactic Encounter

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

The Sounds Beath Our Feet: Rock Egonkortasuna Eredu Akustikoen bidez agerian

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments