Bluewalker 3 satelitearen argitasunak kezka sortzen du astronomoen artean

A recently launched satellite called Bluewalker 3 is now outshining nearly every star in the night sky, causing alarm among astronomers. The brightness of this satellite, along with the increasing number of similar satellites set to be launched in the future, could have irreversible effects on the study of the cosmos.

According to a study published in the journal Nature, a group of astronomers found that Bluewalker 3 is brighter than any celestial body in the night sky, except for seven stars, the Moon, Jupiter, and Venus. The study’s authors observed Bluewalker 3 for 130 days and concluded that constellations of bright and artificial satellites in low Earth orbit could hinder astronomical research.

Bluewalker 3 was launched in September of last year by AST SpaceMobile, a telecommunications company that aims to provide 5G connectivity without the need for a cell tower. However, the satellite’s brightness exceeds the recommended level set by the International Astronomical Union, which raises concerns among astronomers.

One of the study’s co-authors, Siegfried Eggl, commented on the trend toward larger and brighter commercial satellites, emphasizing the need for regulations as more companies plan to launch similar fleets. AST SpaceMobile stated that they are working with NASA and astronomy groups to address the concerns raised in the study.

This issue of satellite interference is not new. In March, scientists warned about the potential disruption caused by satellite fleets like SpaceX’s Starlink, calling for regulations to protect the study of the skies. This concern dates back to 2019 when scientists first highlighted the possibility of satellite constellations overshadowing stars.

The study’s authors have yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter. As the number of satellites in orbit continues to rise, it remains crucial to find a balance between technological advancements and preserving our ability to explore and understand the universe.

Sources:

- Natura

– Barrukoa