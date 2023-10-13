Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

ESAren Gaia Misioak datu astronomiko berriak kaleratzen ditu

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 13, 2023
ESAren Gaia Misioak datu astronomiko berriak kaleratzen ditu

The European Space Agency’s Gaia mission has released a new tranche of astronomical data, known as Gaia DR3. This release is smaller in size compared to the previous three releases but still carries significant impact. Unlike other space telescopes that generate stunning images, Gaia focuses on generating foundational, raw data that contributes to a wide array of issues in astronomy and astrophysics.

Gaia’s mission is to measure the motions, distances, and positions of a billion stars with extreme precision, known as astrometry. Additionally, it also measures the positions of exoplanets along the way. The goal of the mission is to provide the most detailed picture of the Milky Way and gain new perspectives on our place in the Universe.

In this release, Gaia addressed gaps in previous coverage, particularly in regions where stars are closely packed together. The mission typically examines individual stars, but for this release, it turned its attention to globular clusters. Globular clusters are ancient groups of stars bound together by gravity and can contain millions of stars. Omega Centauri, the most massive globular cluster in the Milky Way, was the focus of Gaia’s attention in this release.

Using a testing and calibration mode not designed for scientific purposes, Gaia observed Omega Centauri and discovered over half a million new stars. The tight packing of stars in the cluster’s center made them difficult to distinguish using Gaia’s regular observing mode, but the engineering mode revealed their presence. This robust data will contribute to understanding the structure, distribution, and movement of stars within Omega Centauri.

In addition to Omega Centauri, Gaia also explored other regions, including the study of gravitational lenses. Gravitational lenses are massive objects that bend and magnify light, allowing astronomers to observe distant objects that would otherwise be out of range. Through Gaia’s observations, almost 400 candidate quasars, including 50 confirmed quasars, were identified.

Gaia’s ongoing mission will continue to explore additional regions like Omega Centauri, and the results will be included in the upcoming Gaia DR4. With each release of data, Gaia contributes to answering questions about various astronomical phenomena, including globular clusters and gravitational lenses.

Sources: ESA Gaia Mission, Gaia Collaboration

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zientzia:

Lehen Hezkuntzako irakasle laguntzailea Iktusaren ondorioz hil da Asteburuko tratamendu faltagatik

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

100 ugaztun gehiago distiratsu aurkitu dira, katuak barne

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zientzia:

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galactic Encounter

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Lehen Hezkuntzako irakasle laguntzailea Iktusaren ondorioz hil da Asteburuko tratamendu faltagatik

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

100 ugaztun gehiago distiratsu aurkitu dira, katuak barne

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galactic Encounter

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

The Sounds Beath Our Feet: Rock Egonkortasuna Eredu Akustikoen bidez agerian

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments