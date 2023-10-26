Elikagaien hondakinak erabiltzeko modu berriak: ikuspegi iraunkorra

European scientists, working alongside companies and clusters, have developed a groundbreaking decision-support tool aimed at identifying and maximizing the potential of food production residues. This innovative software not only considers technical aspects but also takes into account economic and sustainable factors, revolutionizing the decision-making process in the agri-food industry.

Every year, millions of tons of food go to waste, with fruits and vegetables accounting for 45% of this loss. Typically, these residues end up in landfills or are repurposed as animal feed. However, what many fail to realize is that these by-products contain valuable industrial compounds that can be extracted and put to better use.

Under the European research project Model2Bio, scientists, companies, and clusters have come together to develop a prototype for a decision-support tool. By employing cutting-edge mathematical models, this tool can answer three crucial questions: what can be generated from a residue, how can it be generated most economically, and what are the environmental and social impacts of the suggested recycling routes?

Armed with this information, the tool can provide recommendations on the most sustainable and cost-effective options for recovering materials, chemicals, or energy from food production residues. This opens up a world of possibilities for agri-food companies, waste management firms, and bio-industries.

Tamara Fernández Arévalo, a researcher at the non-profit technology center Ceit in Spain and the coordinator of the Model2Bio project, emphasizes the significance of the tool: “Companies often lack knowledge on how to manage their residues beyond using them as animal feed. We want to showcase the diverse ways in which these residues can be valorized, such as generating energy from biogas or creating value-added products.”

As the global trend shifts toward consuming fewer animal-based products, alternative options for agri-food residues are becoming increasingly necessary. For instance, instead of using cheese whey as animal feed, proteins can be extracted from it to supplement non-animal alternatives. The remaining juice from this process, which is rich in sugar, can be fermented with microorganisms. In the presence of oxygen, these microorganisms produce oils similar to palm oil. In the absence of oxygen, organic acids are generated, which can be utilized to produce bioplastics.

The decision-support tool plays a crucial role in determining the most economically viable and environmentally friendly process to pursue. By doing so, it enables the generation of products whose production and logistics align with their market value while limiting their ecological footprint.

In a world where sustainability is paramount, the development of this decision-support tool marks a significant step forward in reducing food waste and creating a more circular economy.

Maiz egiten diren galderak

What is the purpose of the decision-support tool developed by European scientists?

The decision-support tool aims to identify and maximize the potential of food production residues by considering technical, economic, and sustainable factors. It provides recommendations on how to recover materials, chemicals, or energy from these residues in the most cost-effective and environmentally friendly manner.

Why is it important to find innovative ways to utilize food residues?

Finding innovative ways to utilize food residues is crucial because it reduces waste and maximizes the value of these by-products. Instead of being discarded or used as animal feed, these residues can be transformed into valuable industrial compounds, contributing to a more sustainable and circular economy.

What are some examples of alternative uses for agri-food residues?

One example of an alternative use for agri-food residues is extracting proteins from cheese whey to supplement non-animal alternatives. The remaining juice from this process can be fermented with microorganisms, resulting in the production of oils similar to palm oil in the presence of oxygen. In the absence of oxygen, organic acids are generated, which can be used to produce bioplastics, among other applications.

How does the decision-support tool benefit companies in the agri-food industry?

The decision-support tool provides agri-food companies with valuable information on how to manage their residues more effectively. It presents alternative ways of valorizing these residues, such as generating energy from biogas or producing value-added products. By embracing these sustainable practices, companies can reduce waste, enhance their ecological footprint, and potentially discover new revenue streams.