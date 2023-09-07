Multiple Asteroids to Pass by Earth in the Coming Days

According to NASA’s Asteroid Watch Dashboard, a series of asteroids will be passing by Earth in the next few days. The largest among them, a house-sized asteroid named JA5, is expected to miss Earth by approximately 3.17 million miles. The other four asteroids range in size from 26 to 170 feet, with NASA comparing their sizes to airplanes and buses.

In order to be classified as “potentially hazardous objects” (PHO), asteroids and comets must be larger than 500 feet and predicted to come within 4.7 million miles of Earth. JA5, along with the other four asteroids, meet these criteria, although they are not expected to pose any immediate danger to our planet.

On Friday, the 83-foot airplane-sized asteroid QC5 will pass by Earth at a distance of about 2.53 million miles. At the same time, the 26-foot asteroid 2020 GE is predicted to be 3.56 million miles away.

The largest and closest asteroid of the group, QE8, is expected to come within a million miles of Earth on Sunday. This 170-foot asteroid will pass by at a distance of approximately 946,000 miles. On the same day, the 68-foot asteroid QF6 is predicted to be 1.65 million miles away.

These asteroids were all discovered in 2021, adding to the extensive catalogue of over 32,000 asteroids near Earth that have been identified by NASA. Notably, the average distance between Earth and the moon is about 239,000 miles.

Overall, while the passing of these asteroids may spark some interest among astronomy enthusiasts, there is no cause for concern as they are expected to pass by safely at considerable distances from our planet.

