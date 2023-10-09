Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Zientzia:

Mini-Drone Test Gimbal: Proba eta Kalibrazio seguruak bermatzea

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Mini-Drone Test Gimbal: Proba eta Kalibrazio seguruak bermatzea

Drones are notorious for their unpredictable flight patterns, causing inconvenience and sometimes even danger. Tristan Dijkstra and Suryansh Sharma, researchers from the Networked Systems group and Biomorphic Intelligence Lab, have come up with a solution: a mini-drone test gimbal. The gimbal allows the drone to rotate in three dimensions, providing a safe and controlled environment for testing and calibration.

In their work, Dijkstra and Sharma utilize CrazyFlie drones, which require regular calibration and testing. Traditionally, efforts have been made to restrict the movement of the drone using a tether, but this method often leads to complications. The tether can get trapped in the rotor or become tight, causing the drone to crash. The new gimbal design offers a much more elegant solution.

By attaching a zip tie to the drone, the gimbal allows for free rotation in three dimensions, ensuring that the basic features of the drone can be tested before it is released into the skies. The beauty of this design is its simplicity. With nothing more than a zip tie holding the drone down, it can be easily implemented with similarly sized quadcopters.

With the mini-drone test gimbal, drone enthusiasts and researchers can now conduct experiments and calibrations without putting themselves or others at risk. By providing a secure testing environment, this innovation is a valuable addition to the field.

Source: [Tristan Dijkstra] and [Suryansh Sharma]

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zientzia:

Astrofisikariek James Webb espazio-teleskopioa erabiltzen dute izar lurrunkor bat aztertzeko

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zientzia:

NASAko Nancy Grace Erromatar Espazio Teleskopiorako prestatzen: Zientzia Komunitatea aprobetxatuz Potentzial zientifikoa maximizatzeko

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zientzia:

Laborategian egindako entzima batek Huntington-en gaixotasunean proteina-multzo toxikoen sorrera eragozten du

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Astrofisikariek James Webb espazio-teleskopioa erabiltzen dute izar lurrunkor bat aztertzeko

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zientzia:

NASAko Nancy Grace Erromatar Espazio Teleskopiorako prestatzen: Zientzia Komunitatea aprobetxatuz Potentzial zientifikoa maximizatzeko

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Laborategian egindako entzima batek Huntington-en gaixotasunean proteina-multzo toxikoen sorrera eragozten du

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

NASAren Perseverance Rover-a Marteko bidegurutze geologikoa arakatuko du

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments