Gaueko zerua arakatzen: Jupiter eta bere ilargiak

In January, stargazers have the opportunity to observe the bright planet Jupiter in the southeastern sky during the evening. As the brightest star-like object in the sky after sunset, Jupiter is easily noticeable. For the next several weeks, Jupiter will slowly move eastward in front of Aries.

To locate Jupiter, simply look towards the southeast where it will be positioned over halfway up in the sky. A helpful tip is to extend your hand and make a fist, with your thumb on top. The distance across the fist from the thumb knuckle to the pinky knuckle is approximately 10 degrees, which can be used as a reference to determine Jupiter’s proximity to neighboring stars.

Hamal, the brightest star in Aries, is over 11 degrees to the lower right of Jupiter, while Menkar, part of the Cetus constellation, is over 14 degrees to the upper right. These stars can be seen about one fist away from Jupiter, although in urban and suburban areas, a binocular may be necessary to view them through the veil of outdoor lighting.

Using a steady hand and a binocular, it is also possible to observe up to four of Jupiter’s largest moons, known as the Galilean satellites. These moons can be found at different positions on either side of Jupiter each night, and their orbital changes can be observed over several hours.

Additionally, through a telescope, stargazers can catch a glimpse of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a massive storm in the planet’s atmosphere that has been present for at least 400 years. The best viewing times for the Great Red Spot during this week are as follows: Jan. 1st – 2:05 a.m. and 9:56 p.m., Jan. 2nd – 5:47 p.m., Jan. 3rd – 11:35 p.m., Jan. 4th – 7:26 p.m., Jan. 6th – 1:13 a.m. (low in the western sky) and 9:05 p.m., and Jan. 7th – 4:56 p.m. In Chicago, this occurs only twenty minutes after sunset.

On the evening of the 6th, stargazers may also witness the shadows of the moons Europa and Ganymede below the Great Red Spot, approximately thirty minutes before it reaches its best viewing location.

Take a moment to step outside and explore the night sky, as bright Jupiter awaits in the southeastern evening sky, offering a fascinating sight for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts alike.