Climate Change May Lead to the Release of Methane Trapped Under Oceans

A new study conducted by researchers from Newcastle University, UK, has found that climate change could result in the release of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from the frozen methane trapped under the oceans. As the ice and frozen methane melt, the methane moves from the deepest parts of the continental slope to the edge of the underwater shelf. The researchers discovered a pocket of released methane that had moved approximately 25 miles. This indicates that more methane could potentially be vulnerable and released into the atmosphere due to climate warming.

Previously, scientists believed that methane hydrate, the ice-like structure that contains methane, was not susceptible to climatic warming. However, this study demonstrates that some of it is indeed vulnerable. Methane hydrate, found buried in the ocean floor, thaws as the oceans warm, leading to the release of methane into the oceans and atmosphere. Methane is the second most abundant greenhouse gas caused by human activities after carbon dioxide.

The researchers focused on the release of methane from the base of the hydrate stability zone, which is located deeper underwater. Most previous studies only investigated areas where a small portion of global methane hydrates are present. By examining the portion of hydrate that dissociated under warming climate off the coast of Mauritania in Northwest Africa, the scientists utilized seismic imaging techniques to understand the release of methane. They discovered that the dissociated methane had migrated over 40 kilometers and was released through underwater depressions called pockmarks during past warm periods.

“This is an important discovery. The new data clearly show that far larger volumes of methane may be liberated from marine hydrates, and we really have to get to the bottom of this to understand better the role of hydrates in the climate system,” commented Christian Berndt, Head of the Research Unit Marine Geodynamics at GEOMAR in Kiel, Germany.

Understanding the impact of methane on climate change is crucial for prediction and mitigation. Further research in this area is necessary to fully grasp the potential consequences of the release of methane from frozen underwater structures.