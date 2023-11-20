Äsja märgatud Intel Raptor Lake Core i3 14100 QS kiip tõstab põnevust

A recent discovery on a Chinese online marketplace has raised anticipation among tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike. The user Dragon***U on Goofish has listed what appears to be an Intel Raptor Lake Core i3 14100 QS chip for sale. Piquing interest, this qualification sample (QS) is said to possess official retail specifications, showcasing 4 cores and a clock speed of 3.5G.

While this revelation aligns with the anticipated features of the 14th generation Core processor family, it is important to note that the Core i3-14100 series is expected to reside at the lower end of the Core hierarchy. With a 4C/8T configuration, this chip is projected to boast 12 MB of L3 cache and a TDP of approximately 60W, maintaining consistency with its Raptor Lake and Alder Lake predecessors.

The implications of the Core i3-14100’s arrival extend beyond its specifications. The release of this new chip could potentially lead to better deals on its predecessors, such as the Core i3-13100 or 12100, making them attractive options for budget-conscious gamers. As we eagerly await its launch, it is worth considering the performance enhancements that the next generation digit could bring. Will it truly be a significant leap forward or merely a rebrand of its predecessors? Only time will tell.

If you’re keen on exploring the capabilities of the Intel Core i3-14100, be sure to read our comprehensive review of the Intel Core i3-13100F. Although the differences between these two models appear minimal, we remain hopeful for a noticeable upgrade in performance. Retail prices are projected to start just below $150 for the Intel Core i3-14100, with the ‘F’ suffixed variant likely priced $25 lower. These prices, paired with the enticing price-to-performance ratio, may earn these low-end chips a spot on our esteemed list of the best CPUs for gaming.