Turok 3 Remastered ilmus varakult Nintendo Switchis, arendaja tunnistab vigu

The highly anticipated Turok 3 Remastered was released earlier than expected on the Nintendo Switch in Europe and Oceania, catching its developer, Nightdive Studios, off guard. The studio behind the acclaimed System Shock remake apologized for the confusion surrounding the release date delay, assuring fans that this unexpected early launch was not part of the original plan.

Due to a miscommunication with Nintendo of Europe, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered became available on the eShop on November 14, even though it was supposed to be on November 30 alongside other platforms. As a result, the game still contains several bugs, and certain quality-of-life features are missing. Nightdive Studios is diligently working on addressing these issues and plans to release a patch in mid-December to rectify the situation.

One of the known bugs is a crash that occurs when attempting to access the start menu while selecting a character during the introduction sequence. Additionally, features like invincibility are absent, and two cheats are currently unavailable. Although the game is priced at £24.99 in the UK, there is currently no warning on the eShop page regarding these bugs or missing features.

The delay in resolving these issues is primarily due to the game’s certification process with Nintendo of Europe. While other platforms will receive the corrected version on November 30, Nightdive Studios assures players that they are working tirelessly to resolve these problems as soon as possible.

Despite this setback, Nightdive Studios remains committed to revitalizing classic games. Having already released remasters of the first two Turok titles, the remaster of Turok 3 may mark the end of their work on the franchise. However, with Nightdive’s dedication to resurrecting lost classics, the door may not be entirely closed on the Turok series.

