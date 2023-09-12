Linnaelu

Venmo kasutajad teatavad katkestustest ja makseprobleemidest

ByRobert Andrew

September 12, 2023
Thousands of Venmo users have recently experienced problems with the app, including issues with payments and fund transfers. Reports of these problems peaked around 10.30am ET today, with many users complaining that the app was not working properly and that payments were not going through. Venmo has not officially addressed the issue or provided any updates on social media.

Users have taken to platforms like Twitter to express their frustrations with Venmo. Some individuals have reported that their balances on the app are not updating, causing confusion and concern. Others have complained about not being able to access their money, resulting in inconveniences like wasted trips to the store. Venmo customer service has been difficult to reach, exacerbating the frustration.

While the number of reports on Downdetector has been declining, with around 400 remaining at this time, the issues seem to have been resolved for most users. However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation or statement from Venmo regarding the outage.

The North American outage map provided by Downdetector shows that the most affected areas are scattered throughout the United States. Meanwhile, a graph representing the reported issues within the past hour demonstrates a rising trend.

In conclusion, Venmo users have experienced disruptions in service, including payment failures and app malfunctions. Many have expressed their grievances on various platforms, seeking assistance and resolution. Venmo has yet to provide any official explanations or updates regarding the situation.

Allikad:
– Downdetector (outage heat map, most reported problems, and outage graph)

