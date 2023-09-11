Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Uudised

Researchers Develop Robust Method for Controlling Individual Qubits Using Laser Light

ByGabriel Botha

September 11, 2023
Researchers Develop Robust Method for Controlling Individual Qubits Using Laser Light

Researchers at the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) at the University of Waterloo have made a significant breakthrough in controlling individual qubits made of barium using laser light. The ability to manipulate a qubit reliably is a crucial step toward the realization of functioning quantum computers.

The team at IQC created a novel technology using a thin glass waveguide to divide and focus laser beams, resulting in precise and extensive regulation of each focused laser beam on its target qubit. This level of control has not been achieved in previous research.

Dr. K. Rajibul Islam, a professor at IQC and Waterloo’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, explained that their design limits the amount of crosstalk to a very small relative intensity of 0.01 percent. Unlike previous methods, their fiber-based modulators do not affect neighboring ions, allowing for independent control over each individual ion.

The researchers focused on barium ions, which have suitable energy states that can be used as the zero and one levels of a qubit. These ions can be manipulated using visible green light instead of the higher energy ultraviolet light required by other atom types. This enables the use of commercially available optical technologies that were previously unavailable for UV wavelengths.

To achieve their control system, the researchers developed a waveguide circuit that separates a single laser beam into 16 distinct light channels, each of which is sent to its own optical fiber-based modulator. These modulators provide independent control over the strength, frequency, and phase of each laser beam. Through the use of optical lenses, the laser beams are focused down to a narrow spacing. The researchers monitored the focus and control of each laser beam using accurate camera sensors.

The development of this robust method for controlling individual qubits brings us one step closer to building barium ion quantum processors. The use of identical, nature-made qubits eliminates the need for fabrication. The researchers’ task now is to find ways to effectively control these ions.

Allikad:

- AASTAT

By Gabriel Botha

seotud Post

Uudised

Wordle'i ülevaade: Wordle 819 mõistatuse analüüsimine

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Uudised

Iidsed bakterid, mis asusid esimesena maad üle 407 miljoni aasta tagasi

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Uudised

Sonos Beami (Gen 2) ja Samsungi HW-S60B heliribade võrdlus

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Araabia Ühendemiraatide kosmoseagentuur võtab sihikule asteroidivöö

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Lülisamba luude päritolu ja nende roll kasvaja metastaasides

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

eDNA kasutamine tervete populatsioonide geneetilise koostise mõistmiseks

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA astronaudid ja kosmonaudid saabuvad turvaliselt rahvusvahelisse kosmosejaama

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid