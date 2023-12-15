Kasvav perede arv New Yorgis valib koduõppe

A recent report indicates a significant rise in the number of families in New York state who are choosing homeschooling over traditional classroom education. The report, compiled by the Empire Center for Public Policy, reveals that the rate of homeschooling in New York is now twice the national average. This surge has been observed over the past decade and has more than doubled compared to the pre-pandemic era, experiencing a 178% increase.

Locally, within the City School District of Albany, homeschool enrollment has risen by 57% since the 2017-2018 academic year. This trend is occurring despite the burdensome regulations imposed by the state, some of which date back to the 1980s. According to TJ Schmidt from the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA), these regulations often create difficulties for families, prompting them to leave the state.

There has been a notable migration of homeschooling families from New York, particularly New York City, to Florida. In contrast to New York, Florida offers multiple homeschooling options and allows homeschooled children to participate in sports. This difference in flexibility and opportunities has attracted many families seeking an alternative to traditional schooling.

Emily D’Vertola, an education policy analyst from the Empire Center, highlights the financial challenges faced by families who choose homeschooling in New York. They are burdened with the responsibility of covering all educational expenses and materials out of pocket, in addition to continuing to pay taxes to the school district they have opted out of. This stands in contrast to 32 other states that have implemented school choice programs, allowing families to access education funds to support homeschooling or attend a different school of their choice.

D’Vertola recommends that the state of New York reduce barriers to school choice, especially for high-need families residing in failing districts or with students who have special needs. By doing so, the state can provide greater support and options for families considering homeschooling as an alternative to traditional schooling.

As the number of families opting for homeschooling continues to grow in New York, it is essential to address the challenges they face and explore opportunities for educational reform.