In the span of 25 years, “The Sopranos” has cemented its status as one of the most influential television series of all time. From its premiere in January 1999, the show has captivated audiences with its gritty portrayal of the North Jersey mob family and its complex characters. And despite the changing landscape of content streaming, “The Sopranos” continues to attract new generations of fans.

According to Steven Gorelick, director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, the show was an icon and a game-changer. “The Sopranos” revolutionized television, leaving no room for debate. Gorelick emphasizes that creator David Chase’s portrayal of New Jersey as a character itself was a unique and groundbreaking aspect of the show. Even after 25 years, there are still plenty of spots in New Jersey that were featured in “The Sopranos” and can be visited by fans today.

Gorelick praises Chase’s attention to detail when it came to accurately referencing New Jersey. As a native of the state, Chase took great pride in presenting the state he knew and grew up in. This authenticity resonated with audiences and contributed to the show’s enduring popularity.

However, “The Sopranos” was more than a crime drama. It delved into themes of loyalty, fidelity, familial relationships, and mental health. Gorelick notes that many current TV shows and streaming services have been influenced by the groundbreaking methods of “The Sopranos,” which embraced a film-like approach, breaking away from traditional TV show formats.

The impact of “The Sopranos” extends beyond the show itself. Gorelick believes that it foreshadowed the future of the booming business of shows and films shot in New Jersey. The state’s assets, including a talented pool of individuals and diverse filming locations, have made it an attractive destination for filmmakers. Moreover, New Jersey’s tax credit program has further enhanced its appeal as a shooting location.

As we look back on the past 25 years, it is clear that “The Sopranos” remains a significant and beloved piece of television history. Its influence on the medium and its cultural impact are undeniable, setting a new standard for storytelling and forever changing the television landscape.

