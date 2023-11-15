Uued avastused virtuaalreaalsuses: Phantom Touch Illusion

Virtual reality (VR) has revolutionized the way we experience games and entertainment, but its potential reaches far beyond just these domains. Researchers at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany have recently made an intriguing discovery in VR that sheds light on human perception.

In a study involving 36 volunteers, the researchers created virtual reality scenarios where participants interacted with their own bodies using virtual objects. To their surprise, the participants reported feeling a tingling sensation at the spot where the virtual object came into contact with their body. This phenomenon, which the researchers have coined the “phantom touch illusion,” occurred even in cases where there was no physical contact between the virtual object and the body.

“This is a fascinating finding because it demonstrates that people can have tactile sensations in virtual reality, even when there is no real physical touch involved,” explains Dr. Artur Pilacinski, the first author of the study.

The researchers also found that the phantom touch illusion was reported by participants even when they touched parts of their bodies that were not visible in the virtual reality environment. This suggests that our perception of our body and bodily sensations is not solely based on visual cues, but rather a complex combination of sensory inputs and our internal representation of our body.

The implications of this discovery are significant. It deepens our understanding of human perception and opens up new possibilities for research in fields such as neuroscience and medicine. By studying the phantom touch illusion, researchers may gain insights into neurological diseases and disorders that affect an individual’s perception of their own body.

The research team at Ruhr University Bochum plans to continue their investigation into the phantom touch illusion and its underlying processes in their collaboration with the University of Sussex. This research seeks to further unravel the neural basis of this intriguing phenomenon.

Overall, this study highlights the power of virtual reality in uncovering new insights about the human mind and perception. As VR technology continues to advance, we can expect more exciting discoveries to emerge.

Korduma kippuvad küsimused (KKK)

K: Mis on virtuaalreaalsus (VR)?

A: Virtual reality (VR) is a technology that simulates a realistic three-dimensional environment, typically using a headset or goggles. It immerses the user in a digital world, allowing them to interact with and experience virtual objects and environments.

Q: What is the phantom touch illusion?

A: The phantom touch illusion is a phenomenon in virtual reality where users experience a tingling or prickling sensation as if they were being touched by a virtual object, even when there is no physical contact.

Q: How can the phantom touch illusion be applied in medicine?

A: The phantom touch illusion has the potential to deepen our understanding of neurological diseases and disorders that affect perception of the body. By studying this illusion, researchers may uncover insights that could aid in the diagnosis and treatment of such conditions.

Q: Are there any other sensory illusions in virtual reality?

A: Virtual reality offers a unique platform for studying sensory perceptions and illusions. Researchers have also observed other illusions in VR, such as the feeling of floating or the sense of presence in a virtual environment. These illusions provide valuable information about the brain’s processing of sensory inputs in virtual environments.