Liituge Xbox Series X|S mängu PAYDAY 2 teise suletud beetaversiooniga

ByRobert Andrew

September 8, 2023
The second closed beta for PAYDAY 3 is now open to all Xbox Insiders on Xbox Series X|S. From now until Monday, September 11th at 1:00 AM PT, players can participate in the beta and help stress test the servers.

The developers at Starbreeze Studio are looking to gather valuable feedback and stress test their servers during this beta phase. They have suggested specific times for players to come together and play:

– Friday, September 8th at 4:00 PM PT
– Sunday, September 10th at 9:00 AM PT

PAYDAY 3 takes players back into the life of crime as members of the notorious Payday Gang. Years after their reign of terror ended, the crew is forced out of retirement to deal with a new threat.

It’s important to note that this closed beta is part of the game’s development process and may have some issues. The game may be unstable and could crash, as the developers are testing their infrastructure’s capabilities. Players may also experience slow matchmaking times or disconnects. Additionally, progression in the beta will not be saved or transferred to the final game.

To participate in the closed beta, Xbox Series X|S users need to sign-in on their console and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app. From there, they can go to Previews and select the PAYDAY 3 – Beta to join. Limited space is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so players are encouraged to join as soon as possible.

If players encounter any issues during the beta, they can report them through the “Report a problem” feature on their Xbox controller. This feedback will help the developers improve the game and address any issues.

For more information about the beta, players can visit the PAYDAY 3 website. They can also follow the Xbox Insider Twitter account and check the Xbox Insider subreddit for updates and announcements.

Allikad:
– PAYDAY 3 website (https://www.paydaythegame.com/payday3/beta/)

