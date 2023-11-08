Pokémon GO Update: Shadow Articuno Mystery Unveiled!

In the latest Pokémon GO news, players were in for a surprise when they discovered that Shadow Articuno, the legendary Ice and Flying type Pokémon, has become the 5-Star Shadow Raid boss. Initially believed to be a bug, Niantic Support has confirmed that Shadow Articuno’s presence is intentional and will be available in five-star Shadow Raids until November 30, 2023. This revelation has left trainers wondering what other surprises await them in the world of Pokémon GO.

Shadow Articuno’s inclusion adds a thrilling element to the game, as players will have the opportunity to challenge this powerful Pokémon and potentially catch it as a Shadow Pokémon. While some trainers anticipated the appearance of other legendary Pokémon, Niantic’s decision to feature Shadow Articuno raises the excitement levels for dedicated players seeking new challenges. Make sure to check the Pokémon GO Current Raids page for a comprehensive list of Shadow Raid Bosses in November 2023.

McDonald’s Sponsors PokéStops in Canada

The partnership between McDonald’s and Pokémon GO continues to flourish, captivating trainers worldwide. Following collaborations in France, Japan, and various other countries, McDonald’s has turned its attention to Canada. Pokémon GO enthusiasts across Canada have reported the appearance of McDonald’s sponsored PokéStops in several locations, including Waterloo, Calgary, and Québec.

Interestingly, this sponsorship seems to coincide with McDonald’s reintroduction of the Pokémon card promotion in 2023. The promotion, available through Happy Meals, enables fans to collect 15 additional Pokémon cards. These cards will feature Pokémon Scarlet and Violet themes. While Germany and Austria will initiate the promotion in July, with the UK following suit in August, the release dates for other countries are yet to be announced. With exciting opportunities for both in-game and physical Pokémon collectibles, it’s a great time for Canadian trainers to embrace the Pokémon GO-McDonald’s collaboration.

Update Anxieties: Connectivity Issues in Version 0.289

Trainers eagerly downloaded the latest Pokémon GO update, version 0.289, only to encounter connectivity problems with their GO+ and GO++ devices. Some trainers have reported broken notifications, while others have experienced complete device malfunction. Although it is challenging to pinpoint the specific Android device and version combinations most affected, preliminary data suggests that devices running Android 14 may be more prone to connectivity issues.

The Pokémon GO community hopes that Niantic swiftly resolves this problem, as GO+ and GO++ owners have faced similar challenges in the past. As the company works towards rectifying the issue, trainers are advised to stay tuned for updates and, if necessary, explore alternative options to enhance their Pokémon GO experience in the meantime.

FAQ

1. Is Shadow Articuno available in Pokémon GO?

Yes, Shadow Articuno is currently available as a 5-Star Shadow Raid boss until November 30, 2023.

2. Where are the McDonald’s sponsored PokéStops located in Canada?

Confirmed locations include Waterloo (Ontario), Calgary (Alberta), and Québec, among others.

3. Which Pokémon cards are featured in McDonald’s Happy Meal promotion?

The 2023 Pokémon card promotion in McDonald’s Happy Meals will include cards based on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

4. What connectivity issues have arisen with the 0.289 update in Pokémon GO?

Trainers using GO+ and GO++ devices have reported broken notifications and device malfunctions after updating to version 0.289.

