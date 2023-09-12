Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Uudised

Äsja avastatud komeet Nishimura teeb Maa lähedalt lendu

ByGabriel Botha

September 12, 2023
Äsja avastatud komeet Nishimura teeb Maa lähedalt lendu

A newly discovered comet named Nishimura (C/2023 P1) is set to make its closest flyby of Earth, passing at a distance of approximately 125 million kilometers. The comet was first spotted by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 12 using his telescope in Kakegawa City, Japan. Unlike some previous comets, Comet Nishimura has been visible in the pre-dawn sky rather than at night, making it an early-morning observation.

Although it was initially difficult to spot, some early risers have managed to capture images of Comet Nishimura using telescopes. The comet’s brightness is rated at around 4.0 on the magnitude scale, which means it can be seen with the naked eye, even in urban areas. However, due to its proximity to the sun, the comet is challenging to observe, especially from lower latitudes like Canada.

As the days progress, Comet Nishimura will transition from being visible in the early morning to the early evening. It will appear low on the horizon just after sunset. It is recommended to visit TheSkyLive.com to determine the best viewing times for your location.

The comet’s path will take it through the constellations of Leo and Virgo. On Sunday, it will make its closest approach to the sun at a distance of approximately 34 million kilometers, within the orbit of Mercury. The future of the comet is uncertain, as it could either survive for another orbit in approximately 400 years or potentially break apart.

Amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura has previously discovered two other comets, highlighting the invaluable contributions made by amateur astronomers in the field. Additionally, there is speculation that this comet may be responsible for the creation of a lesser-known meteor shower called the Sigma Hybrids, which is expected to occur from November 22 to January 4, peaking on December 7.

Comet Nishimura offers an exciting opportunity for skywatchers to observe a newly discovered celestial object, albeit with some challenges involved. While it may not be as visually spectacular as previous comets, it provides an opportunity to witness the beauty of our universe and appreciate the contributions made by amateur astronomers in expanding our understanding.

Allikad:
– [Allikas 1]
– [Allikas 2]
– [Allikas 3]

By Gabriel Botha

seotud Post

Uudised

Wordle'i ülevaade: Wordle 819 mõistatuse analüüsimine

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Uudised

Iidsed bakterid, mis asusid esimesena maad üle 407 miljoni aasta tagasi

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Uudised

Sonos Beami (Gen 2) ja Samsungi HW-S60B heliribade võrdlus

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Tüvirakkude avastamine selgroos heidab valgust kasvaja levikule

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA Juno missioon jäädvustab Jupiteri ja selle vulkaanilise kuu Io hingematva foto

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Araabia Ühendemiraatide kosmoseagentuur võtab sihikule asteroidivöö

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Lülisamba luude päritolu ja nende roll kasvaja metastaasides

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid