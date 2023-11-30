Netflix Brings Grand Theft Auto Trilogy to Mobile Platforms

Netflix has announced that it will be adding the classic titles from the iconic Grand Theft Auto series to its mobile gaming lineup. “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition,” which includes “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” will be available to Netflix customers on mobile platforms starting December 14. The games have been updated specifically for mobile devices and will be accessible through Apple’s App Store, Google Play, and the Netflix mobile app.

This strategic move by Netflix comes as anticipation builds for the release of “Grand Theft Auto 6,” the highly anticipated next installment in the series. Rockstar Games, the developer behind Grand Theft Auto, recently announced that the first trailer for the game will be released in early December.

Netflix’s decision to include these popular GTA titles in their gaming lineup aligns with their overall strategy of enhancing the value of their service for consumers. With no ads, in-app purchases, or additional fees, Netflix aims to provide an inclusive gaming experience directly within their core streaming service.

In addition to the Grand Theft Auto trilogy, Netflix has been expanding its mobile gaming library, offering more than 80 games across various genres. The streaming giant has plans to continue growing its engagement with games in the coming years.

With the addition of the Grand Theft Auto series, Netflix continues to diversify its gaming offerings, which already include games based on popular original series and films. The lineup includes games like “Chicken Run: Eggstraction,” “Money Heist: Interactive Fiction,” “Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold,” and “The Dragon Prince: Xadia.” A multiplayer action game based on Zach Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” movies is also in development.

Overall, Netflix’s expansion into the gaming industry is aimed at increasing customer engagement and providing a comprehensive entertainment experience for its subscribers.

