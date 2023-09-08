Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Uudised

Kuidas leida Ronnie 2K NBA 2K24 MyCareerist

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
Kuidas leida Ronnie 2K NBA 2K24 MyCareerist

Finding Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K24’s MyCareer can give you a head start with future pros, as you can start at 90 overall with the Rebirth perk. In previous years, Ronnie 2K has been placed around The City, tasking players with finding him and completing objectives to unlock rewards. However, in NBA 2K24, finding Ronnie 2K is much simpler. He is located by the beach, specifically near the 3v3 courts. You can easily spot him as he will be surrounded by other players and he will have a pool floatie wrapped around his waist.

To start the Rebirth quest and find Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K24, you need to go to your Special activities menu and trigger the quest. Once you have started the quest, you need to reach 90 overall and then return to Ronnie for a second conversation. Upon completion, Ronnie will reward you with 3,000 VC and the Rebirth perk. The Rebirth perk allows you to start any future MyPlayers at a 90 overall rating and gives 5% boosts to eligible badges, which will also start at a silver level.

The addition of side quests, activities, and collectibles in NBA 2K24’s MyCareer has made it more immersive and engaging for players. Ronnie 2K’s presence in the game adds an extra layer of excitement as players strive to find him and unlock rewards. With the simplified location of Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K24, players can easily access the Rebirth perk and enjoy the benefits it provides for their MyCareer experience.

Allikad:
– NBA 2K24 ametlik veebisait

By Mampho Brescia

seotud Post

Uudised

Kuidas parandada veakoodi 14515 mängus Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Uudised

Taiwani Fablessi IC-tööstuse kasvu uurimine 3. aasta kolmandas kvartalis

September 9, 2023
Uudised

Revolutsiooniline telekommunikatsioon: eksimeerlaserite roll fiiberoptilistes võrkudes

September 9, 2023

Sa panid mööda

Tehnoloogia

Taskukohane iPhone 11 pakkumine: ControlZ: kõik, mida peate teadma

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
Tehnoloogia

100-tolliste telerite kaebus ja piirangud

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
Tehnoloogia

iQoo 12. seeria lekked: peamised spetsifikatsioonid ja funktsioonid on selgunud

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
Tehnoloogia

Uusim tehnoloogia: Realme'i nutitelefonide turuletoomine, Apple patenteerib kokkupandava iMaci kontseptsiooni, Reliance Jio pakub boonuseid ja palju muud

September 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid