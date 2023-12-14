Experience the Thrilling Finale of Ireland’s Fittest Family Season 11

Are you ready for the ultimate test of strength, endurance, and determination? Look no further because Ireland’s Fittest Family Season 11 is coming to its grand finale! Get ready to witness the thrilling conclusion of this intense competition on December 17th at 6:30pm on RTE One and RTE Player.

Although the celebrity special won’t be airing this Christmas, fans can still enjoy the nail-biting action as the remaining families battle it out for the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family. This season has been filled with jaw-dropping challenges and awe-inspiring performances, pushing the contestants to their limits.

Presented by Laura Fox, who has taken over from Mairead Ronan, and with Sonia O’Sullivan stepping in for Anna Geary during her maternity leave, the show has seen families from all over Ireland compete under the guidance of coaches Davy Fitzgerald, Nina Carberry, Donncha O’Callaghan, and Sonia O’Sullivan.

The finale will feature the Byrnes family from Tipperary, the Stratfords representing Cavan, the Bonnars from Waterford, and the Murphys from Carlow. Each family brings their unique set of skills and determination to the competition, making it an intense battle for the coveted title.

The final challenges include a boat race down the River Liffey, the Back Against the Wall challenge, and the nerve-wracking Hanging Tough. With so much at stake, the competition is fiercer than ever. Only two families will make it through to the Grand Final, where the winner will be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family 2023.

Don’t miss out on the thrilling conclusion of Ireland’s Fittest Family Season 11. Tune in on December 17th at 6:30pm on RTE One and RTE Player to see who will emerge victorious. And to stay up to date with all the latest headlines, competitions, and exclusive content, sign up for our newsletter and join our new WhatsApp community. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other!