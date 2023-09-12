Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Uudised

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 seeria ja Apple Watch Series 9 turuletoomine

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 seeria ja Apple Watch Series 9 turuletoomine

Apple Event 2023 has captured the attention of people around the world, especially Apple fans and those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. During this event, Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest iteration of its Apple Watch, the Series 9.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will be available in India immediately after its global launch. This is a significant departure from previous launch strategies, where iPhone sales in India commenced much later than the global release. Bloomberg, citing reliable sources, revealed that the assembly of the iPhone 15 is taking place in India, enabling the prompt availability of this model in the country.

However, it remains unclear whether all variants, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max, will be immediately available in India. Historically, the Pro variants have debuted in India slightly later, and their assembly does not take place in the country.

The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Viewers can watch the live event on Apple’s official website and YouTube. The event will be livestreamed directly from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. We will also provide live updates on our website, keeping you informed about the latest features and announcements regarding the iPhone 15 and other products.

Allikad: Bloomberg

By Vicky Stavropoulou

seotud Post

Uudised

Wordle'i ülevaade: Wordle 819 mõistatuse analüüsimine

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Uudised

Iidsed bakterid, mis asusid esimesena maad üle 407 miljoni aasta tagasi

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Uudised

Sonos Beami (Gen 2) ja Samsungi HW-S60B heliribade võrdlus

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Läbimurre klaasitehnoloogias: LionGlassi tutvustamine

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

James Webbi kosmoseteleskoop jäädvustab imiku päikesesarnase tähe pildi

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Käsijalgsete asendamine kahepoolmelistega: ülevaated eelajaloolistest ökoloogilistest muutustest

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Neutriinod ja footonid: uued arvutused näitavad, et nad võivad ümbritsevate tähtede plasmas suhelda

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid