Uued helikopterimäärused seavad Mount Rushmore'i turismile väljakutseid

Mount Rushmore, a popular tourist destination in the Black Hills, will see a significant decline in helicopter tours next year, due to new regulations imposed by the National Park Air Tour Management Act. The act aims to preserve the tranquility of the area surrounding the iconic monument.

Mark Schlaefli, owner and president of Rushmore Helicopters Inc., expressed his concerns about the impact of these regulations on his business. In an effort to address the issue, he traveled to Washington D.C., protesting against the decision and seeking a resolution. According to Schlaefli, his helicopter tours impose minimal disruption to the area and have been working in collaboration with the parks and residents.

However, if the regulations are not reversed, Schlaefli stated that he will explore alternative routes for his business. Nonetheless, he predicted a substantial financial loss of nearly $4 million for Rushmore Helicopters Inc. as a result of the decreased flights.

While the new regulations aim to protect the serenity of Mount Rushmore, they have raised concerns among tour business owners who rely on tourism for their livelihood. The restrictions on helicopter tours limit access for visitors seeking a unique perspective of the monument from above.

This development poses challenges for the tourism industry in the Black Hills, as Mount Rushmore is a major attraction for visitors from around the world. The decrease in helicopter tours may impact the overall experience and options available to tourists. As a result, local businesses and tourist authorities will need to find alternative ways to enhance the visitor experience and continue attracting tourists to the region.

In conclusion, the new regulations imposed on helicopter tours near Mount Rushmore pose challenges for both tour operators and tourists alike. Balancing the preservation of the area’s natural beauty with the economic benefits of tourism will be crucial in finding a sustainable solution that satisfies all stakeholders involved.