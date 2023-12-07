Vice President Kamala Harris Makes History with Record-Breaking Tie-Breaking Votes

Vice President Kamala Harris has achieved a significant milestone in her role as the tie-breaking vote in the Senate, casting her 32nd vote to break a deadlock. This historic moment sets a new record for the highest number of tie-breaking votes ever cast by a Vice President. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed his gratitude to Vice President Harris for her leadership and the vital role she has played in advancing important legislation such as the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act. He emphasized that without her tie-breaking votes, these essential bills would not have been passed.

It is worth noting that Vice President Harris had previously expressed hope that her tie-breaking authority would not be necessary. Prior to taking office, she stated her intention to work tirelessly for the American people and encouraged the Senate to find common ground instead of reaching a point of deadlock. However, circumstances have required her to fulfill this constitutional duty repeatedly, demonstrating her commitment to ensuring the functioning of the Senate.

In recognition of Vice President Harris’s achievement, Senate Majority Leader Schumer presented her with the prestigious “Golden Gavel” during a brief ceremony in the Senate Reception Room. The Golden Gavel is a symbol of recognition bestowed on individuals who have made significant contributions to the Senate. Made of brass, this esteemed award has been presented for various reasons throughout history, including for presiding over the Senate for more than 100 hours during a session.

Vice President Harris’s record-breaking tie-breaking votes highlight her active role in shaping policy and making crucial decisions in the Senate. As the first woman, first African American, and first Asian American Vice President, her accomplishments further pave the way for future generations of leaders. Through her actions, Vice President Harris continues to make history and demonstrate her commitment to serving the American people.

Loe lähemalt veebiloost: Vice President Kamala Harris Makes History with Record-Breaking Tie-Breaking Votes