Kadunud mees Thomondgate Sparksi kontsernist

Concerns Arise Over Safety of Missing Thomondgate Resident

The Thomondgate community has been shaken as William Spratt, a 54-year-old man, has gone missing from his home. He was last seen in the area on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Standing at approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, with a slender physique and short black hair, authorities have expressed their concerns for Mr. Spratt’s safety. His family is also greatly worried. The public’s assistance is sought in locating him, and any relevant information can be shared with the Henry Street Garda Station at 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any local Garda station.

