Costco omandab pankrotistunud kinnisvarafondilt Office Toweri

Costco, the popular discount retail chain, has made a unique acquisition by purchasing a 10-story office tower from a bankrupt real estate investment trust in Houston. The property, known as North Central Plaza I, is located on U.S. Highway 75 and spans nearly 200,000 square feet. The acquisition cost Costco $14.25 million, according to bankruptcy court filings. The building, constructed in 1982, sits on approximately 4 acres of land.

This move by Costco comes as Hartman SPE, a unit of Silver Star Properties REIT, has been selling off its office and retail buildings to focus on self-storage investments. Real estate brokers speculate that Costco may choose to demolish the office tower and expand its retail footprint or repurpose the building for office use.

Hartman SPE president, David Wheeler, stated that Costco’s offer represents the best offer obtainable for the property at this time. The bankruptcy court has approved the sale, allowing Hartman to conduct an orderly sale of its assets to pay its creditors and maximize capital for Silver Star’s redeployment into the self-storage asset class.

In the Dallas area, Hartman owns several other office buildings and shopping centers, including the Gateway Tower on North Central Expressway, Three Forest Plaza office tower, the Skylark Tower in Arlington, and the Richardson Heights and Promenade North shopping centers in Richardson. The bankruptcy comes after a legal dispute between Allen Hartman, the firm’s founder, and the real estate investment company, resulting in debts exceeding $200 million.

Costco’s acquisition of the office tower represents a strategic move in expanding its presence in the area and diversifying its operations. Although the company has not disclosed its specific plans for the building, industry experts are eagerly awaiting news of how Costco will utilize this unique addition to its portfolio.