Protect Yourself from Holiday Scams: Attorney General Issues Warning

Attorney General Michelle Henry is cautioning Pennsylvania residents to be on high alert for scams during the upcoming holiday season. With the festive period fast approaching, scammers are finding new ways to exploit unsuspecting individuals. The Attorney General highlights seven common scams and provides essential tips on how to avoid falling victim to them.

One prevalent scam is email and text phishing, where individuals receive fraudulent messages directing them to disclose personal information on a fake website. These messages often pose as order confirmations from shipping companies or retailers. To protect yourself, exercise caution and do not provide any sensitive details unless you are certain of the source.

Another scam involves delivery stealing, which occurs when packages are left unattended at recipients’ homes. Attorney General Henry advises establishing a trusted relationship with a neighbor who can hold deliveries until you are available to receive them.

Credit Card Skimming is another major threat. Scammers use “skimmers” to extract credit and debit card information at ATMs, gas stations, and payment kiosks. Consider using payment apps on your smartphone as a safer alternative. In the absence of a smartphone, carefully monitor your bank statements and transactions for any suspicious activity.

Love shouldn’t cost you financially, yet romance scams continue to victimize unsuspecting individuals. Scammers create what seems to be a genuine relationship and then request money for plane tickets, customs fees, or visas. Be wary of any individual asking for money and verify the authenticity of any supposed money transfers.

Online pet sale scams, pop-up advertisements, and marketplace deals are also prevalent during the holiday season. Scammers pose as legitimate sellers, charging exorbitant prices for pets or offering fake prizes. Always research and verify the legitimacy of online sellers before making any purchases.

To protect yourself, Attorney General Henry recommends setting up email or text alerts with your credit card company or bank to promptly detect any fraudulent activity. Regularly update your computer’s security software and run virus scans to prevent malware infections. Additionally, avoid making payments with prepaid gift cards, CashApp, Venmo, or wiring money. Opt for credit cards, which provide better protection against fraudulent transactions.

Remember, always exercise caution when dealing with suspicious emails, social media ads, or text messages containing hyperlinks. Instead of clicking on these links, visit the store’s official website directly to ensure a secure shopping experience.

If you suspect you have fallen victim to a scam, promptly file a police report and lodge a complaint with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. They can be reached through their website, via email at [email protected], or by calling 1-800-441-2555.

Stay vigilant and protect yourself from holiday scams this season!